Pleasant Hill VFW offers July weekend dinners

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill VFW 6557, located at 7578 Fenner Road, will offer the following weekend dinners, available for dine-in or carry-out:

• Friday, July 13: Fish fry — Enjoy three pieces of fish, french fries, and baked beans for $10 from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, July 20: Pork chop dinner — With baked potato, corn, and applesauce for $12 from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Friday, July 26: Seafood dinner — Includes choice of three pieces of fish for $10, 21 pieces of shrimp for $10, or a combination of one piece of fish and 21 pieces of shrimp for $11, or frog legs for $15. All are served with french fries and coleslaw from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, July 27: Steak fry — T-bone steak, baked potato, salad, and a roll for $18 from 5 to 7 p.m.