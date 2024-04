R Pets Holistic Pet Foods & Supplies gets in the spirit of the eclipse with a display outside its store located at 110 E. Main St. in Tipp City. Anyone who owns pets is reminded to take care of their animals during the eclipse on Monday, April 8. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today Giant Eclipse Glasses are displayed in the window of the Tipp City Public Library located at 11 E. Main St. The area is preparing for many visitors over the weekend and on the eclipse on Monday, April 8. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today

