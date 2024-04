When will I see the eclipse?

Here’s your look at when you’ll see the eclipse from different places in the region, including the length of totality:

Bellefontaine: Begins at 1:55 p.m., total eclipse from 3:10:03 to 3:13:49 p.m. (3:46), ends at 4:26 p.m.

Bowling Green: Begins at 1:56 p.m., total eclipse from 3:11:23 to 3:14:23 p.m. (3:00), ends at 4:26 p.m.

Celina: Begins at 1:54 p.m., total eclipse from 3:09:03 to 3:12:50 p.m. (3:47), ends at 4:25 p.m.

Findlay: Begins at 1:56 p.m., total eclipse from 3:10:47 to 3:14:29 p.m. (3:42), ends at 4:26 p.m.

Kenton: Begins at 1:55 p.m., total eclipse from 3:10:25 to 3:14:21 p.m. (3:56), ends at 4:26 p.m.

Lima: Begins at 1:55 p.m., total eclipse from 3:09:57 to 3:13:47 p.m. (3:50), ends at 4:25 p.m.

Ottawa: Begins at 1:55 p.m., total eclipse from 3:10:20 to 3:13:47 p.m. (3:27), ends at 4:26 p.m.

Sidney: Begins at 1:54 p.m., total eclipse from 3:09:20 to 3:13:15 p.m. (3:55), ends at 4:25 p.m.

Troy: Begins at 1:54 p.m., total eclipse from 3:09:13 to 3:12:51 p.m. (3:38), ends at 4:25 p.m.

Van Wert: Begins at 1:54 p.m., total eclipse from 3:09:34 to 3:12:45 p.m. (3:11), ends at 4:25 p.m.

Wapakoneta: Begins at 1:54 p.m., total eclipse from 3:09:31 to 3:13:28 p.m. (3:57), ends at 4:25 p.m.

Source: NASA.gov