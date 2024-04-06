Weekend Softball Roundup

The Piqua softball team split two games in Tennessee.

The Indians defeated Brackman JV 9-4 in four innings and lost to CPA 8-7 in three innings.

Against Brackman JV, Audrey Bean was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and home run and three RBIs.

Sam Clark had a triple and two RBIs and Izzy Vincent was 2-for-3 with a double.

Taylan Swartz was 2-for-3 and Elizabeth Hubbard was 2-for-2.

Dylan Weatherly pitched an eight-hitter, striking out three and walking three.

Against CPA, Abigail Kirk was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and five RBIs.

Bean and Vincent both doubled.

Julia Coppess pitched a 10-hitter, striking out four and walking three.

Tippecanoe 14,

West Carrollton 3

Tippecanoe 11,

West Carrollton 1

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team completed a suspended game with West Carrollton Friday, then won a second game as well.

In the opener, Grace Brooks was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Emily Aselage and Jocelyn Shelton were 2-for-4 and Graci Anderson was 2-for-2.

Rylan Elms had a double and two RBIs, Jaina Drum was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Kyla Fry was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

Drum pitched a four-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

In the second game, Anderson had a double and two RBIs, Charlize McCormick was 2-for-3 with a double, Fry had a double and Brooks had a triple.

Elms pitched a one-hitter, striking out five and walking one.

Miami East 17,

Riverside 7

DEGRAFF — Jadyn Bair swung the big bat in a Miami East win Friday.

Bair had two home runs — including a grand slam — and was 3-for-4 with seven RBIs.

Abigail Kadel had a home run and two doubles and was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Jaycee Roeth homered and Madison Msxson had two RBIs.

Jacqueline Kadel pitched a seven-hitter, striking out six and walking four.

Covington 13,

Lehman Catholic 4

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team got a TRC win at home Friday.

Emalyn Johnson was 4-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs and Ava Hartwig was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Taylor Foutz was 2-for-3, Kamryn Barnes was 2-for-4 with a double and a triple and Jayda McClure had two RBIs.

McClure, Whitney Burns and Karyanne Turner combined on an eight-hitter, striking out seven and walking six.

Layla Platfoot was 2-for-2 for Lehman, with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Sophia Magoteaux was 2-for-2 and Miley Heffelfinger was 2-for-4.

Emilee Van Skiver and Jenna Baker combined to strikeout one and walk two.

Bethel 4,

Milton-Union 2

WEST MILTON — The Bethel softball team got a road win in TRC action Friday.

Morgan Rodgers was 2-for-3 and Allie Sheen was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Layla Moore and Karis Hawk both doubled.

Addie Eitherington pitched a nine-hitter, striking out two and walking two.

Carley Zimmer and Caley McCarroll were both 2-for-4 with a double for Milton-Union.

Addy Sanders and Sofie Elliott each had one double.

McCarroll pitched a seven-hitter, striking out five and walking three.

Troy Christian 19,

Northridge 4

DAYTON — The Troy Christian softball team picked up a win on the road.

Abby Twiss and Ella Dershem were 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Kaylee Eschette was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Payton Southards was 3-for-5 with a duble and three RBIs and Izzy Lutz was 2-for-4 wit htwo RBIs.

Dershem pitched a one-hitter, striking out 12 and walking two.

Bradford 5,

National Trail 2

NEW PARIS — The Bradford softball team picked up a road win Friday in WOAC action.

Alani Canan was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Tegan Canan was 2-for-4.

Kendal Weldy was 2-for-2 and Lex Clark doubled.

Casey Bolin, Vivian Harleman and Tegan Canan combined on a two-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.