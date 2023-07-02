TIPP CITY — Tipp City Schools scheduled additional community events to continue the dialogue about facilities.

Incoming superintendent Aaron Moran said, “We need to offer opportunities during the summer to maintain open lines of communication with our stakeholders.”

The four informal sessions, Facilities Community Conversations, will allow residents to share their priorities, ask questions and express any concerns. There will not be a presentation.

“We want to listen and talk with residents to address the aging schools in our district and develop a plan that fits the district’s needs and community’s vision. Our students and staff deserve safe, healthy learning environments,” added Moran.

The district is working with Garmann Miller, an architectural design firm, to develop a comprehensive Kindergarten-12 Master Facilities Plan.

The Facilities Community Conversations are scheduled for July 10 at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Board of Education and July 19 at noon and 6 p.m. at LT Ball Intermediate School. Each session will last about one hour.

In August, September and October, the district will hold tours of our schools and additional Community Meetings with Garmann Miller.