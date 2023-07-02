TROY — Come to the Troy-Miami County Public Library for after-hours fun on Friday, July 14, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Join staff and guests for pizza, snacks and glow-ish activities. For teens in sixth through 12th grades. Registration is required, reserve a spot beginning two weeks prior to the date and time of this event at www.tmcpl.org/libcal.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502, or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org.