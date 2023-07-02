TROY — Explore the World of Spices and Herbs at Troy-Miami County Public Library on Tuesday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m.

Spices and herbs are a healthier alternative to salt and add variety and savory flavor to meals. Learn how to store spices to maintain flavor and dig into a dish made with a sodium-free spice blend. Presented by Alisha Barton from the Miami County Ohio State University Extension Office.

This program is for adults, registration is required. Reserve a spot beginning two weeks prior to the date and time of this event at www.tmcpl.org/libcal.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org