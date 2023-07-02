TIPP CITY — Give blood at a time of critical need and get a chance to win Morgan Wallen concert tickets when you donate at the Tipp City United Methodist Church community blood drive Thursday, July 13, from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 8 W. Main St., Tipp City.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” T-shirt and is automatically entered in the July 3-15 drawing to win two tickets to the Morgan Wallen concert Aug. 11 at Ohio Stadium.

Both experienced donors and new donors are needed to answer the supply shortage and high usage following the Fourth of July holiday period.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.