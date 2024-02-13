Tipp City substitute teacher faces charges

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TIPP CITY — A long-term substitute teacher at Tipp City Schools has been arrested and charged with disseminating inappropriate matter to a student.

James Edward Hoke, 72, of Tipp City, according to court records, has been charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to Tipp City Police report, Hoke was working as a long-term substitute for the library at the Tippecanoe High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, when he used his personal iPad to show a student some photos, and an inappropriate, nude photo of Hoke was seen by the student. Allegedly, they were discussing history and Hoke wanted to show the student some family photos, who he said had owned “historical land” in Piqua at one point, as the photos were being scrolled through.

The next day, on Friday, Feb. 8, Hoke and the student together told the Tippecanoe High School principal about the incident, which is when the school’s student resources officer and Tipp City Police got involved.

During the police interview, according to the police report, Hoke was cooperative and said “he did not want an attorney and he intended to be completely honest.”

Hoke told police, the report said, he was very upset and “did not intentionally show this image to (the student) and feels horrible about it and wanted to let the principal know.” He also told police, “he does not ever want to work there again, he is ready to be done. He said that he turned his badge into (the principal.)”

Hoke is set to appear in the Miami County Municipal Court on Feb. 20 at 8 a.m.

Miami Valley Today reached out to Tipp City Schools for this story, but did not received a response as of press time.