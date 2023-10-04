Tipp Council OKs zoning map, code change

By Amantha Garpiel

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY – The Tipp City City Council Monday, Oct. 2, approved an ordinance to change the city’s zoning map and code, a resolution to enter into a six-month trial of the Ohio Checkbook Program and also OK’d a new contract for the Main Street Brick Replacement Project.

The ordinance to change the city’s zoning map and code first introduced to council on Sept. 18 and came to council with a positive recommendation from the city’s planning board, despite the change going against the comprehensive plan for Tipp City.

This ordinance changes the zoning of a property located on Tweed Road that is approximately 3.721 acres from light industrial to multi-family residential.

Although this goes against the city’s comprehensive plan, the change is supported by the planning board and other staff due to the property abutting another multi-family residential parcel and because the size of the parcel in question is small compared to most other parcels zoned as light industrial.

The owner of the land, Ben Mosier, attended the meeting to speak on behalf of his requested change in the zoning map.

“I feel that this would be a nice addition to our community, as this style of living is much needed and desired as we don’t have anything like this to offer,” said Mosier.

He stated during Monday evening’s meeting he intends to use the land to build a small community of active adults.

“This would be a good use of the property and it’s time to put it to use,” continued Mosier.

Council unanimously approved the change to the zoning map before moving onto the resolution before them Monday evening.

The first resolution is to approve a six-month trial period of participation in the Ohio Checkbook Program.

The program is organized by the Ohio Treasurer’s Office to help city and town governments remain transparent by sharing their expenditures online in an easily-researchable database.

According to Kathryn Huffman, council president, Tipp City wants to continue on the path of transparency and participating in this program is a way to continue with that objective.

City staff are beginning to work on the process to become a part of the Ohio Checkbook Program and according to John Green, finance director, the goal is to begin participation in January of 2024 by sharing all expenditures from 2023 and by doing so, beginning the six month trial period during which the city will share expenditures to the Ohio Checkbook each month.

The next resolution approved by council allows City Manager Timothy Eggleston to enter into a contract with Coate Construction, of West Milton, for the Main Street brick replacement project at a cost of $66,751.50.

Three bids were received by the city for this project. The bid from Coate Construction was the lowest and best bid for the city.

The other two bids came from LJ Deweese Co. for $200,869.75 and from Outdoor Enterprise for a cost of $137,748.

According to Eric Mack, director of municipal services and engineering, both city staff and Coate Construction are confident in the company’s ability to complete the project at the cost quoted. Mack is also confident, based on Coate Construction’s previous work in the city, in the quality of the company’s work.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.