Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-3:52 a.m.: obstructing official business. Deputies responded to a call to assist squad members at the Miami County Jail on West Main street in Troy. A male subject was charged with obstructing official business.

MONDAY

-7:39 p.m.: prisoner escape. Deputies responded to a report of a prisoner escape at the Miami County incarceration Facility on North County Road 25A in Concord Township. An inmate attempted to escape from the county jail; charges will be filed.

-5:30 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 700 block of Wisteria Drive in Monroe Township.

-10:24 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at the Miami County Fairgrounds on North County Road 25A in Concord Township. Someone created a counterfeit check from the Miami County Agricultural Society, forged a signature on the check and deposited thousands of dollars into an unknown account. This investigation is pending.

-10:14 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at the Tri-County Board of Recovery on North County Road 25A in Concord Township. A check was reported stolen.

-7:52 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Dollar General on North Main Street in Laura.

SUNDAY

-1:19 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 6800 block of US Route 40 in Brandt. A male subject was charged with trespassing and menacing by stalking.

-11:57 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 7600 block of Kessler-Fredrick Road in Frederick.

SATURDAY

-8:39 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Polecat Road and Piqua-Troy Road in Staunton Township. The driver was arrested for suspected DUI.

-1:20 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 6800 block of US Route 40 in Brandt.

FRIDAY

-4:46 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 100 block of South Church Street in Pleasant Hill.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.