Tipp, Milton-Union have strong showing at D-II girls tennis sectional

TROY — It was a good day for all three local teams at the Troy D-II sectional tennis tournament Tuesday.

Tippecanoe advanced a doubles team and two singles players on to the district tournament.

Milton-Union had a singles player and doubles team advance and Lehman Catholic coach Tim Ungericht couldn’t have been prouder of his team

TIPPECANOE

“We had a really good day,” Tippecanoe coach Hannah Essick said. “We had a couple of kids that had tough draws, but they all played well.”

Tippecanoe’s first doubles team of Eliza Zweizg and Riya Patel were the top seeds and showed why,

They defeated Maria Machado and Emma Merrin of Bellefontaine 6-0, 6-0 and topped Grace Estes and Hannah Haley of Northwestern 6-0, 6-2 in the go-to district match.

In the semifinals, they will face Maggie Black and Ellie Coate of Milton-Union the fourth seed.

In another doubles match, Morgan Collins and Kara Snipes lost 6-2, 6-2 to Olivia and Sophie Walrath of Tecumseh.

“Our first dubs (doubles) played really well,” Essick said. “Our second dubs had a really tough draw.”

All three Tipp singles players advance to the go-to district match, with two of the winning and advancing.

Third seed Nicki Bauer defeated Emma Baugh of Kenton Ridge 6-0, 6-0; Payton Henderson of Lehman Catholic 6-1, 6-2 and Sammy Russell of Tecumseh 6-0, 6-1.

She will face second seed Taylor Errett of Northwestern in the semifinals Saturday.

Ellie Waibel was the fourth seed and advanced without dropping a game.

She topped Shyla Thomson of Tecumseh, Julia Easton of Bellefontain and Sophie Clay of Kenton Ridge by 6-0, 6-0 scores.

She will face top seed Shannon Brumbaugh of Milton-Union in the semifinals.

Mia Tobias defeated Emilie Antononi of Kenton Ridge 6-0, 6-0 and Jenna Snyder of Bellefontaine 6-0, 6-1 before losing to Errett 6-2, 6-1.

”Nicki (Bauer) and Ellie (Waibel) both played really well,” Essick said. “Mia (Tobias) just had a really tough match in her last match. That was her tough match of the day.”

MILTON-UNION

Milton-Union coach Kevin Brackman said it was hard work paying off as Brumbaugh advanced in singles and Coate and Black proved to be a formidable doubles team in advancing as well.

“Those three girls have worked really hard,” Brackman said. “They were playing all over Ohio in June and July and I don’t think there are a lot of girls that would do that.”

Brumbaugh advanced with 6-0, 6-0 wins over Vivi Chen of Lehman Catholic and Hannah MacGillivary of Northwestern to run her record to 26-1.

“She lost a three-set match to Alter in the first week of the season,” Brackman said. “That’s her only loss and that was just a really good player.”

Black and Coate had played singles all year, but made the transition to doubles look easy.

They defeated Ellah Smith and Kiersten Skiles of Kenton Ridge and Lehman Catholic’s Lilly Williams and Sarah Lins by matching 6-0, 6-0 scores.

“We kind of had planned this from the start (Maggie Black and Ellie Coate playing doubles) once we knew what Shannon’s (Brumbaugh) plans were with singles,” Brackman said.

In doubles, Milton-Union’s Ashlyn McPherson and Allyston Stinson lost to Leah Fraker and Macy Yeager of Northwestern 6-0, 6-0.

In singles, Henderson had defeated Ellie Benson of Greenon 6-1, 6-3 before losing to Bauer and Megan Grove lost to Julia Easton of Bellefontaine 6-4, 6-2.

LEHMAN CATHOLIC

Lehman Catholic coach Tim Ungericht was pleased with his season.

“We have come along way,” Ungericht said. “We really have. Lilly (Williams) was the only girls we had back and we won six matches. I am really proud of these girls and what they accomplished.”

Williams and Lins had opened the day with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Scarlet Hawks and Lanie Stratton of Greenon and a 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 win over C. Brown and L. Williams of Brookville before losing to Coate and Black.

“They had a great day, they really did,” Ungericht said. “To get all the way to the go-to district match. Vivi Chen had a win for us in singles and she is back.”

Also in doubles, Ashlyn Hamblin and Eliza Westerheide lost to A. Brandenberry and K. Bryan of Brookville 7-5, 6-3.

In singles, Chen defeated Arrisa Carver of Bellefontaine 6-1, 6-0 before losing to Brumbaugh; Katie Huelskamp lost Sophie Clay 6-1, 6-1 and Evelyn Johnston lost to Alaina Hinzell of Brookville 6-0, 6-0.

