Tuesday Prep Sports Roundup

SPRINGFIELD — The Tippecanoe and Troy boys golf teams advanced to the D-I district tournament next Thursday at Heatherwoode Golf Course.

Tipp finished at the Springfield D-I sectional tournament Tuesday at Reid Park North with a 332 and Troy was fourth with a 339.

Piqua was seventh with a 364 total.

Will Reihle and Austin Siefring led the Red Devils with 81s.

Eli Voisard had an 84, Hayden Hiser carded an 86 and Maxwell Gustavson had an 89.

Troy boys golf coach Mark Evilsizor was excited about the Trojans accomplishment.

“Just like every other sport, it is about Survive and Advance,” Evilsizor said. “The kids did a great job of that. We feel like we are playing as well at this time of year as we have been. It is great to see the program at the level it is expected to be at. We talked a couple weeks ago about if you shoot 340 at sectional at Reid Park North, you traditionally get out. That is 85 a person and basically that is what we did.

“Now, we get to go play against some of the best golfers at the district tournament. What more could you want?. I am super proud of the kids.”

Mitchell Sargent led Troy with an 82, while Bryce Massingill carded an 84.

Luke Huber had an 86, Brayden Schwartz shot 87 and John Kneisley had an 89.

“All five guys were under 90,” Evilsizor said. “So, if it came down to fifth score we were fine. The kids just did a great job of battling. Luke (Huber) started on the back, which is the trickier nine He shot 48, then came back with 38 on the front nine. That is what I am talking about. Mitchell Sargent led us and had a great round for his first time ever at sectionals. Bryce was six over for three holes, then came back with one over on his next six. Those are the kind of things I am talking about.”

Sabastian Karabinis led Piqua with an 86.

Other Piqua scores were Richard Price 89, Landon Lawson 94, Hunter Steinke 95 and Drew Hinkle 105.