Tippecanoe boys basketball shuts down Sidney in MVL action

SIDNEY — It isn’t always easy.

But, the Tippecanoe boys basketball team always finds a way to finish.

And Tuesday’s 39-24 win over Sidney in MVL action to improve to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the MVL was another great example of that.

Against West Carrollton, Tipp had led by one at half before pulling away in the second half.

Against Troy, the Red Devils had trailed going to the fourth quarter before winning.

And Tuesday night, Tipp was leading a defensive battle with Sidney 26-22 late in the third quarter, before outscoring the Jackets 13-2 the rest of the way.

“That’s one thing we always talk about,” Tippecanoe coach Brock Moon said. “Just keep getting after it on defense and rebounding and eventually things are going to fall our way.”

It started with a putback by Josh Dietz at the third quarter buzzer to make 28-22.

Then Evan Manes hit three 3-pointers to make it 37-24 midway through the fourth quarter, before Jackson Smith scored the game’s final points on an assist from Maddox Sivvon.

“Sidney was in a zone,” Moon said. “And Evan (Manes) was able to shake open a couple times. Those were big shots.”

The Tippecanoe defense did the rest.

The Red Devils took it to another level in the fourth quarter, limiting Sidney to two points on a basket by Jy Foster-Wheeler.

“To hold a team to 24 points is pretty good,” Moon said. “And that is a good team. That is probably the most physical team we have played.”

The first half was a struggle at the offensive end for both teams.

Tipp got 3-pointers from Manes and Dietz and Sidney countered with one from A’zon Steele as the Red Devils led 6-3.

The battle continued in the second quarter with Tipp scoring the final five points of the half to erase a 12-10 deficit.

Myles Vordemark had scored back-to-back baskets to give Sidney the lead, before Smith it a free throw, Dietz scored inside and Smith had a putback to put the Devils up at the breaks.

Smith had a big third quarter, scoring off assists from Manes and Sivvon and hitting two free throws and Stanley Clyne hit a 3-pointer — his only basket of the night.

Sam Reynolds scored inside to get Sidney within 26-22 — before Tippecanoe’s “big finish”.

Manes led a balanced Red Devil attack with 12 points and Smith scored 11.

Dietz added nine points.

Steele and Vordemark led Sidney with seven points each.

Tipp will host Butler Friday night — looking for another big finish.

