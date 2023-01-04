Tuesday Boys/Girls Basketball Roundup

DAYTON — The Troy boys basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter for a 57-51 win over Stebbins in MVL action.

That sets up a big game Thursday, when the Trojans host Piqua in matchup of one loss MVL teams.

Troy is now 8-3 overall and 7-1 in the MVL.

Troy trailed 18-12, 34-21 and 45-40 at the quarter breaks, before outscoring the Indians 17-6 in the final eight minutes.

Nick Prince led Troy with 16 points.

Kellen Miller scored 14 points and Hollis Terrell scored 13 points.

Noah Davis added 12 points.

Milton-Union 66,

Valley View 61

GERMANTOWN — The Milton-Union boys basketball team improved to 6-3 with a road win.

The Bulldogs led 18-12, 37-28 and 51-44 at the quarter breaks.

Blake Brumbaugh had 18 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Cooper Brown had 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists and Conner Yates had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Zach Lovin scored eight points.

Lehman 45,

Houston 25

HOUSTON — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team improve to 7-3 with a fifth straight win.

The Cavaliers led 8-0, 21-6 and 34-13 at the quarter breaks.

Justin Chapman had 21 points and six rebounds and Donovan O’Leary added 19 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

Bethel 61

Northwestern 28

BRANDT — The Bethel boys basketball team overcame a slow start to get a home win.

The Bees improved to 4-8 on the season.

Bethel trailed 13-8 after one quarter, but took a 33-17 halftime lead and extended it to 47-23 after three quarters.

Brookville 60,

Newton 52

BROOKVILLE — The Newton boys basketball team lost on the road Tuesday night.

Brookville led 20-12, 30-19 and 39-35 at the quarter breaks.

Harold Oburn scored 14 points for Newton and Quinn Peters added 10.

Mid. Christian 63

Bradford 55

MIDDLETOWN — The Bradford boys basketball led for three quarter before Middletown Christian rallied.

Bradford dropped to 7-3 on the season.

The Railroaders led 14-12, 32-26 and 45-37 at the quarter breaks.

GIRLS

Milton-Union 50,

Riverside 24

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team improved to 9-3 on the season and 5-2 in the TRC.

Milton led 19-4, 25-8 and 42-10 at the quarter breaks.

Ava Berberich scored 16 points for the Bulldogs.

Jenna Brumbaugh and Annie Smith each scored seven points.

Kearsyn Robison added six points.

Jackson Center 45,

Covington 38

JACKSON CENTER — The Covington girls basketball team lost a non-conference game on the road Tuesday night.

The Lady Buccs are now 8-6 on the season.