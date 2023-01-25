Tippecanoe boys stay perfect in MVL action

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team knows they are going to get everybody’s best shot when they take the floor in MVL action.

And while it took a little while to get started against West Carrollton Tuesday night at Tippecanoe High School, the Red Devils were up to the challenge one more time.

After trailing 26-25 at halftime, Tippecanoe pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 67-53 victory to improve to 14-1 overall and 12-0 in the MVL.

“We know we are going to get the best from every team we play,” Tippecanoe coach Brock Moon said. “Every team is going to come out with a lot of energy and I didn’t think we did a good job of matching that in the first half.”

With six points from Javen Vaughn, the Pirates jumped out to an early 8-0 lead.

Josh Dietz scored Tipp’s first five points and combined with Maddox Sivon for 15 first-half points to keep Tipp in the game.

The Red Devils first lead came on a 3-pointer by Stanley Clyne with two minutes to go in the half to put Tipp up 23-22.

But, the Pirates regained a 26-25 advantage at the break.

“I think we had 13 turnovers in the first half,” Moon said. “And we weren’t getting to loose balls that we normally get. I thought we did a much better job in the second half.”

With Clyne scoring nine points in the third quarter and Jackson Smith adding six, Tipp opened a 40-32 lead.

But, the Pirates had closed to within 42-36 before a pivotal final minute of the quarter.

Tipp was about to lose possession when Moon called a timeout to save the possession.

Jackson Smith would score inside and after a West Carrollton turnover, Clyne hit a 3-pointer in the final 10 seconds to make it 47-36 going to the fourth quarter.

Clyne opened the fourth quarter scoring with a free throw and then dished to Dietz for two points to make it 50-36 and Tipp was in control the rest of the huge way.

“That (the final minute of the third quarter) was huge,” Moon said. “To get those two baskets to take the lead to 11. I thought we did a much better job running our offense in the fourth quarter.”

Clyne led all scorers with 25 points.

Smith had 14 points — all in the second half — and Dirtz scored 13 points.

Sivon added eight points.

Vaughn and Antonio Robinson led the Pirates with 18 points each.

Raishawn Riley scored eight points and Byron Freeman added five points.

Tipp will host Greenville Friday and be ready — as always — for the Green Wave’s best shot.

