Tuesday Basketball Roundup

FAIRBORN — The Troy boys basketball team stayed within one game of Tippecanoe in the MVL standings Tuesday night with a 73-50 win at Fairborn.

Troy, 13-4 overall and 12-1 in the MVL, will host Vandalia-Butler Friday,

The Trojans trailed 14-10 after one quarter, but took a 36-23 halftime lead and increased it to 53-37 after three quarters.

Isaac Phillips led Troy with 16 points and Kellen Miller scored 14 points.

Nick Prince had 11 points and Noah Davis added 10 points.

Evan Kaiser and Hollis Terrell added nine points each.

Piqua 67,

Xenia 50

PIQUA — The Piqua boys basketball team completed a sweep of Xenia in MVL action Tuesday at Garbry Gymnasium.

The Indians, 13-4 overall and 9-4 in the MVL, will play at West Carrollton Friday.

Piqua led 8-1, 20-10 and 36-20 at the quarter breaks.

Anson Cox scored 22 points for the Indians and Dre’Sean Roberts added 16 points.

Miami East 57,

Milton-Union 39

CASSTOWN — The Miami East boys basketball stayed one game in front in the TRC with a home win Tuesday night.

The Vikings improved to 16-1 overall and 10-0 in the TRC, while Milton-Union dropped to 9-7 overall and 5-5 in the TRC.

East led 14-8, 30-17 and 41-30 at the quarter breaks.

Jacob Roeth had 22 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Vikings.

Wes Enis had 14 points and six rebounds and Connor Apple had six points and four assists.

Devon Abshire had six points as well.

Cooper Brown led Milton-Union with 11 points.

Ethan Lane had seven points, Carson Brown scored six points and Gavin Guess added five points.

Connor Yates pulled down six rebounds.

Lehman 47,

Bethel 37

BRANDT — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team got a road win in TRC action Tuesday night.

Lehman improved to 10-6 overall and 5-5 in the TRC, while Bethel dropped to 6-11 overall and 3-7 in the TRC.

Lehman led 13-4, 21-8 and 27-16 at the quarter breaks.

Northridge 67,

Covington 61

COVINGTON — The Covington boys basketball team dropped a TRC game at home Tuesday night.

Covington is 4-13 overall and 0-10 in the TRC.

The Buccs led 17-16 after one quarter, but trailed 36-34 at halftime and 48-47 after three quarters.

Britton Miller led Covington with 19 points.

Tanner Palsgrove had a career game with 17 points and Brogen Angle scored 15 points.