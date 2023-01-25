Tuesday Bowling Roundup

DAYTON — The Piqua boys bowling team held on for a 2,382-2,263 win over Stebbins Tuesday night in MVL action.

The Indians improved to 10-1 overall and 5-1 in the MVL.

Piqua had an 81-pin lead going to the baker games, but Stebbins rolled baker games of 204 and 222.

Piqua had games of 181 and 183, good enough for a 19-pin victory.

Collin Snyder rolled games of 238 and 235 for a 473 series.

Dylan Jenkins rolled games of 234 and 192 for a 426 series and Brayden Soliday had games of 172 and 205.

Connor Bollinger rolled games of 167 and 178 and Austyn Potter added games of 159 and 138.

Fairborn 2,4227

Tippecanoe 2,018

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe boys bowling team lost to MVL leader Fairborn Tuesday night.

Tipp dropped 1-7 overall and 0-6 in the MVL.

Brenden Blacketer led Tipp with games of 191 and 181.

Scott Lohnes had games of 166 and 191 and Zach Clune had games of 175 and 171.

Dillen Swartz rolled games of 127 and 213 and Cameron Hunt added games of 142 and 109.

Tipp had baker games of 139 and 213.

GIRLS

Fairborn 1,933

Tippecanoe 1,645

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe girls bowling team dropped to 2-5 overall and 1-4 in the MVL.

Isabeall Janney led Tipp with games of 154 and 183.

Emily Von Krosigk rolled games of 117 and 175 and Brynna Sears had games of 146 and 111.

Marissa Hollen rolled games of 103 and 153 and Jocelyn Gold added games of 103 and 142.

Tipp had baker games of 116 and 142.