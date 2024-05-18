Tippecanoe girls take second at D-I district meet, Troy third

Tippecanoe’s Alissa Magoto races to victory in the 400-meter dash at the Troy D-I district track and field meet Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Kiyah Baker lets the discus fly Friday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Leda Anderson, Troy’s Ashley Kyle and Isabel Westerheide and Tippecanoe;s Gracie Wead all advanced in the 1,600. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Julia Burgbacher and Xenia’s Alaiya Meux race in the 100-meter dash. Troy’s Josie Kleinhenz throws the discus Friday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Jessica Tandy approaches the last hurdle in the 300 hurdles Friday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Tippecanoe girls track and field team saved their best for last at Troy D-I district track and field meet Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium, while Troy took third and Piqua finished 14th.

TIPPECANOE

The Red Devils won the final event, the 1,600 relay to secure second place.

The foursome of Briley Barton, Brynna Campbell, Alissa Magoto and Isabelle Mahl were timed in 4:05.16.

Leda Anderson swept the 800, 2:24.32 and 1,600, 5:38.83 for Tipp and Magoto won the 400, 59.06.

Barton advanced in three events, also taking fourth in the long jump, 16-6 3-4 and the 400, 59.91.

Taking second were Morgan Collins, 3,200, 12:11.02; the 400 relay (Julia Burgbacher, Megan Strong, Hayley Tandy, Magoto), 49.93 and the 3,200 relay (Anderson, Ranley, Gracie Wead, Mahl), 10:00.17.

Also fourth were Lucia Ranly, 800, 2:25.69; Tandy, 300 hurdles, 47.87 and Gracie Wead, 1,600, 5:54.41.

TROY

Kiyah Baker led Troy, taking second in the shot put, 38-1 3-4 and fourth in the discus, 107-5 to advance in both events.

Also taking second were Isabel Westerheide, 1,600, 5:44.32 and the 800 relay (Davonna Harris, Ava McCoy, Ruth Perry, Aubrey Jones), 1:46.50.

Finishing third were Tatyana Green, shot put, 38-0 3-4; Josie Kleinhenz, discus, 113-3; Ashley Kyle, 1,600, 5:44.44 and Fiona Battle, 800, 2:25.43.

The fourth and final spot in the pole vault came down to a jump-off and Troy’s Alyssa Kern grabbed it by clearing 9-9.

Also taking fourth was the 3,200 relay (Kiley Kitta, Battle, Rhyan Otis, Westerheide), 10:39.15.

