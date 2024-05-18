How does your garden grow?

By Kathy Henne

We all know that a first impression counts, and at no time does that hold more true than when a potential buyer approaches your home. Regardless of how much you’ve cleaned and improved the interior, the buyers’ decision is often made in just seconds, before they’ve even entered your home. Sometimes they decide from just driving by your home.

By investing some time and money in your front yard, you will improve your “curb appeal.” If the exterior of your home and windows are peeling, paint them. If your front door is drab and faded, paint or stain it. Don’t leave your children’s toys scattered around the yard and drive way. Add some colorful seasonal flowers in your flower bed and don’t forget the mulch. It adds to the eye appeal and cuts down on weeding. Stand at the curb and really, carefully look at the front of your home. Are there torn shades or dreary curtains showing in the windows? Are the windows clean and sparkling?

Some sellers hesitate to beautify a home that they’re preparing to sell, but some small improvements can shorten the time you spend on the market. While your home is on the market, you’ll be living in a home that you’ll need to keep in “showroom” condition. You’ll need to make the beds every morning, put your socks in the hamper, hang up your towel, keep the toys and games picked up and stored, keep the appliances clean and sparkling, and be ready to clear out of your house for all those showings. If you can cut down on the time you spend on the market, you can get back to living your life and enjoying your family sooner.

If you invest a bit of time, money and some elbow grease, you’ll boost your curb appeal and display “pride of ownership” to the buyers. A home that displays “pride of ownership” will attract serious buyers and great offers.

