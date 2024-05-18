Troy boys third at D-I district meet; Tipp fourth, Piqua fifth

Troy’s Devon Strobel spins in the shot put Friday. Strobel broke the meet and his school record in the discus Wednesday and also advanced to the regionals in the shot put. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Noah Burgh looks back to check out his lead in the 1,600 Friday. Burgh swept the 1,600 and 3,200 at the Troy D-I district meet. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Will Strong runs in the 100 Friday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Braden Verceles (right) and Wayne’s Jussiah Williams-West race in the 110 hurdles Friday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Hayden Jones won the shot put Friday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — Another week.

Another record for Troy discus thrower Devon Strobel at the D-I district track and field meet Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Strobel led Troy to a third-place finish, while Tippecanoe was fourth and Piqua was fifth.

TROY

Strobel extended his school record and smashed the district meet record in the discus Wednesday, with a throw of 185-1. He was 35 feet ahead of second place finisher Gavin Newburg of Tippecanoe.

He also finished fourth in the shot put Friday with a distance of 47-1 1-4 to advance to the regional meet Wednesday and Friday at Welcome Stadium.

Also finishing third and advancing for Troy were T.J. Murray in the pole vault, 13-6; Braeden Verceles in the 110 hurdles, 15.14 and the 3,200 relay (Gavin Romberger, Chet Snyder, Ryan Gillig, Garrett Williams), 8:31.39.

TIPPECANOE

Newburg took second in the discus, 150-0 and Will Strong was second in the long jump, 22-1.

Finishing third were Everett Muhlenkamp, 1,600, 4:31.41; Lucas Merry, 300 hurdles, 42.97 and the 400 relay (Cael Liette, Strong, Christian Couch, Ethan Couch), 42.97.

Trey Sellers tied for third in the high jump, clearing 6-2. He was one of three jumpers to tie for third and there was jumpoff to see who would go to regionals and Sellers was one to advance.

Finishing fourth was the 1,600 relay (Grant Titley, Zane Fowler, Christian Couch, Landon Luginbuhl), 3:28.50.

PIQUA

Piqua had two district champions.

Noah Burgh swept the 1,600, 4:24.23 and 3,200, 9:43.91.

Hayden Jones won the shot put, 47-1 1-4.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]