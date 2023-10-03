Tippecanoe girls tennis team has pefect day at D-II sectional; Milton-Union doubles team joins them at district

Tippecanoe’s Riya Patel hits a forehand return in a doubles match at Troy High School Tuesday in D-II sectional aciton. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Peyton Henderson hits a backhand return in a doubles match Tuesday at Troy High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Lehman Catholic’s Ashlyn Hamblin hits a back return in a doubles match Tuesday at Troy High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Morgan Collins hits a forehand return from the baseline at Troy City Park Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Ellie Coate rips a backhand back over the net Tuesday at Troy High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Lehman Catholic’s Charlotte Spaide makes a backhand return Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — It was another perfect day for the Tippecanoe girls tennis team at the D-II sectional Tuesday at Troy High School and Troy City Park.

And we are not talking about the weather.

The Red Devils advanced all seven players on to the district tournament, without dropping a et.

The Tipp doubles teams took it to another level, with both advancing without dropping a game.

“It is alway a goal,” Tippecanoe coach Kaci Matthews said with a smile. “The girls did a great job and really played well.”

Nicole Bauer, the second seed in singles, dropped just one game on the day.

She defeated Shayla Thomson of Tecumseh 6-0, 6-1 and Julie Easton of Bellefontaine 6-0, 6-0 to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

Bauer will face teammate Morgan Collins, the fourth seed, in the semifinal Saturday.

Mia Tobias, the third seed, defeated Kenzie Stelle of Northwestern 6-0, 6-0; Jessica DeLaPaz of Kenton Ridge 6-0, 6-0 and Sammy Russell of Tecumseh 6-4, 6-2.

Tobias will face top seed Taylor Errett of Northwestern in the semifinals.

Collins defeated Scarlett Hawks of Greenon 6-0, 6-0; Alika Shields of Bellefontaine 6-0, 6-2 and Lauren Kokladas of Brookville 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals.

In doubles, second seed Riya Patel and Ellie Waibel defeated Greenon 6-0, 6-0; and Lehman Catholic’s Ashlyn Hamblin and Elyza Westerheide 6-0, 6-0.

They will face unseeded Kenton Ridge in the semifinals.

Third seed Kara Black and Amelia Staub defeated Kenton Ridge 6-0, 6-0 and Charlotte Spaide and Mallory Rindler of Lehman Catholic 6-0, 6-0.

They will face top seed Shannon Brumbaugh and Ellie Coate in the semifinals.

“We are going to have some tough matches Saturday and some interesting matches,” Matthews said. “There are going to be some matches where we are playing against each other, so it should be an interesting day.”

MILTON-UNION

Top seeded Brumbaugh and Coate rolled into the semifinals.

They defeated Northwestern 6-1, 6-0 and Urbana 6-0, 6-0.

“That’s how it works at sectionals,” Milton-Union coach Philip Brumbaugh said. “You usually end up with a couple easy matches and that is exactly what happened.”

Brumbaugh looks forward to Saturday’s challenge.

“I am excited about it,” he said. “We could have two matches with Tipp (Tippecanoe). The kids have played against each other for years and know each other. And I always look forward to going up against my cousin (Tipp coach Kaci Matthews).”

Milton-Union’s fourth seeded doubles team of Peyton Henderson and Aubry Twentier ran into a tough match early, losing to Kenton Ridge 6-2, 6-3. The Cougars went on to advance to the semifinals.

“I wanted to make sure we got in the fourth seed bracket when I nominated them,” Brumbaugh said. “There were only five spots available there. But, I knew we were going to play a really good team. We battled them. Our kids played well. Hats off to Kenton Ridge. That is a good team.”

Milton-Union’s singles players all won one match.

“All those girls are freshman and they have come so far,” Brumbaugh said. “I guarantee you at the beginning of the year, we would have lost all three of those matches. Penelope (Bobic) and Violet (Hess) really battled and gutted out wins.”

Grace Ammond defeated Chelsea Mohler of Lehman Catholic 6-2, 6-1 before losing to Delanie Stratton of Greenon 6-3, 6-4.

Penelope Bobic defeated Brooklyn Fortkamp of Lehman Catholic 7-5, 7-5 before losing to Sammy Russell of Tecumseh 6-0, 6-0.

Violet Hess defeated Evelyn Johnston of Lehman Catholic 6-4, 7-5 before losing to Kokladas 6-1, 6-1.

LEHMAN CATHOLIC

With a young team for the most part, Lehman Catholic coach Tim Ungericht felt his team had another solid season.

“We won five matches and we lost four matches 3-2,” Ungericht said. “That is a pretty small margin for error. We are moving in the right direction.”

Spaide and Rindlery had opened with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Tecumseh and Hamblin and Westerheide had defeated Urbana 6-1, 6-1 before running into buzzsaws from Tipp.

Spaide is a freshman who played first singles all year, while Hamblin and Westerheide was the Cavaliers first doubles team.

“We put Charlotte (Spaide) in doubles, because there just wasn’t a path for her to get out in singles,” Ungericht said. “I really feel like she will be one of the top players in the area next year. Ashlyn (Hamblin) and Elyza (Westerheide) played together for the second year. It is rare when you are able to do that.

“Tippecanoe is just really good. There was no way for me to avoid them at the draw. I would have like to have gotten down where the fourth seed was, but I didn’t have a chance to do that.”

Singles and doubles will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Troy City Park.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]