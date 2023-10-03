Monday Sports Roundup

SPRINGBORO — The Newton boys golf team finished third at the D-III district tournament at Heatherwoode Golf Course Monday and Covington finished eighth.

The Indians shot a 336, eight shots behind second place Russia.

Brady Downing missed a playoff for the last individual spot to go to state by one stroke, shooting 77 to lead Newton.

Other Indian scores were Ty Schauer 78, Will Bowser 90, Quinn Peters 91 and Rhett Koffer 92.

Covington shot a 356.

Bucc scores included Matt Dieperink 80, Bryson Hite 97, Cameron Haines 93, Sam Grabeman 96 and Brodie Manson 96.

For Lehman Catholic, Henry Petersen shot 82 and Noel Petersen shot 83.

GIRLS

SOCCER

Troy 5,

Northmont 0

CLAYTON — The Troy girls soccer team got a shutout win on the road Monday night.

Daniel Duff and Chloe Fecher had two goals each for Troy and Addilynn Buschur had one goal and one assist.

Evie Frigge had two assists and Alyssa Stanley and Payton Vitangeli had one assist each.

Abbie Fleenor had 12 saves in goal.

Wayne 7,

Piqua 6

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Piqua girls soccer team lost a high scoring game Monday night.

VOLLEYBALL

Tippecanoe 3,

W. Carrollton 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team cruised to a 25-8, 25-9, 25-6 win at home Monday to remain unbeaten.

“We took control from the start,” Tippecanoe volleyball coach Howard Garcia said. “Many players were involved in providing contributions. We served very well and played solid defense. I am very happy on how we played.”

Emily Aselage had 10 kills and Lexi Luginbuhl added nine kills.

Faith Siefring had 11 digs, Morgan Sessions had nine digs and five aces and Mara Sessions had seven digs.

Jenna Krimm dished out 14 assists, Eli McCormick had nine assists and Chloe Czapor served 10 aces.

Bellefontaine 3,

Bethel 0

BRANDT — The Bethel volleyball team dropped a non-conference match at home.

Karlee Plozay had 33 kills nine digs and three blocks, Layla Moore had five kills and six digs and Gabi McMahan had 25 assists.

Claire Bailey had 27 digs, Jordan Pham had 11 digs and Addison Boggs added seven digs.