Tipp, Troy boys golf teams advance at D-I sectional

SPRINGFIELD — There was controversy and confusion at the Springfield D-I golf sectional Tuesday at Reid Park North.

In the end, the top four teams ended up making it out to next week”s district tournament, including Tippecanoe and Troy.

The Red Devils were safe all along, coming in with 316 to finish second.

Austin Siefring and Owen White shot 78s to lead the Red Devils.

Will Riehle had a 79, Eli Voisard carded an 81 and Max Gustavson shot an 83.

The confusion was the fourth and final team qualifier.

When a Vandalia-Butler golfer score was put on the board as 88.

It gave the Aviators a 324 and put Troy in fifth with a 327.

But, the player immediately told officials that was not his correct score, that it had been posted wrong.

In the end, he was DQ’d for signing an incorrect scorecard, moving Troy up to fourth with 327.

“The right four teams ended up making it out,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “If his correct score had been posted, we would have been fourth and that is how it turned out. The player was trying to explain everything to them from the start. It is just unfortunate he got DQd.”

Mitchell Sargent shared medalist honors with C.J Schohy of Bellbrook with 75.

Sargent again got off to a slow start before recovering.

“It wasn’t a typical Mitchell (Sargent) round,” Evilsizor said. “He was six-over after five holes, but battled back. He shot a two-under 34 on the back nine. He did a great job.”

Jeffrey Smith shot an 38 on the front and finished with 82.

“Jeffrey (Smith) had a great front nine,” Evilsizor said. “He played around bogey on the back, but 82 is still a really good score.”

Bryce Massingill had 84, Blake Seger had 86 and Van Davis carded 87.

“That (327) is a great score,” Evilsizor said. “That could be our best score at sectionals. There are years that would have won the sectional.”

Piqua finished seventh with a 347.

Richard Price missed the playoff for the final individual spot by one stroke, shooting 80.

Other Indian scores were Sabastian Karabinis 84, Hunter Steinke 85, Gabe Sloan 98 and Aiden Applegate 106.

The district tournament is next Wednesday at Heatherwoode Golf Course.