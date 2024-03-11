Tippecanoe’s Emma Hanrahan wins 130-pound state title at wrestling; Miami East’s Cole takes second, Covington’s Vanderhorst fourth

Tippecanoe’s Emma Hanrahan controls Sierra Sanborn of Hamilton Township in the girls 130-pound semifinals at the state wrestling tournament Saturday. Courtesy Photos Miami East’s Kira Cole records a late reversal to win her semfinal match at 135 pounds with Sophia Antonio of North Royalton. Courtesy Photos Covington’s Chase Vanderhorst works against Anden Ankney of Tinora in the D-III 138-pound third-place match Sunday. Courtesy Photos Miami East’s Drake Bennett is on top against Judson Cooper of Waterford in his D-III, 215-pound fifth-place match Sunday. Courtesy Photos Covington’s Jericho Quinter works against Evan Kusmitts of Akron Manchester in the D-III, 126-pound seventh-place match Sunday. Courtesy Photos Covington’s Michael Hagan took seventh place in the D-III, 132-pound weight class. Courtesy Photos Covington’s Carson Taylor works against Stephen Patterson of Waynedale in the 113-pound seventh-place match Sunday. Courtesy Photos

COLUMBUS — Tippecanoe senior Emma Hanrahan climbed to the top of the podium Sunday night at the girls state wrestling tournament at the Schottenstein Center.

Hanrahan (130 pounds), who finished 39-3, breezed her way to the semifinals en route to winning a state championship.

She opened the tournament by pinning Aubrey Slivka of Hilliard Bradley in 23 seconds. She followed that with a 15-0 tech fall win over Emily Flynn of Hubbard.

Hanrahan faced her stiffest challenge in the semifinals — where she faced 44-3 Sierra Sanborn of Hamilton Township, who would eventually finish fifth.

Hanrahan handled her 6-0, then pinned 37-7 Evanie Shank of Napoleon in 2:43 to win the title.

Miami East’s Kira Cole — coming off a serious off-season injury, finished second at 135 pounds after winning the 115-pound title a year ago.

Cole, a junior who finished 24-2 on the season, also cruised into the semifinals.

She opened with a pin of Maria Torres of Vermillion in 52 seconds and followed it with a pin of Cailyn Castoof Johnstown in 2:00.

In the semifinals, she found herself in a battle with Sophia Antonio of North Royalton.

Cole scored a late reversal for a 12-10 victory to advance to the title match.

In the championship match, she was pinned by 39-1 Jadyn McKinney of Akron Manchester in 1:19.

BOYS

Five wrestlers found their way to the podium in the D-III competition Sunday.

Covington had four wrestlers that place, while Miami East had one.

Covington’s Chase Vanderhorst (138, 44-6) finished fourth, with both his losses coming to Anden Ankney of Tinora.

After falling into the consolations with a 4-3 loss to Ankney in the second round,

Vanderhorst had a 14-7 decision over Chris Bezzeg of Perry; a 10-0 major decision over Antonio Salazar of Gibsonburg and a 3-0 decision over Dakota King of Barnesville.

He faced Ankey in third-place match and dropped a 2-0 decision.

Miami East’s Drake Bennett (215, 50-7) advanced to the semifinals before finishing fifth.

After losing to Abe DeLayno of Ayersville in the semifinals and Danny Zmorowski of Lake Catholic in a consolation match, Bennett faced Judson Cooper of Waterford for the second time.

He had pinned Cooper in 5:54 in the quarterfinals and recorded a 12-4 major decision over him to take fifth.

Covington’s Jericho Quinter (126, 50-6) and Michael Hagan (132, 50-9) both finished seventh.

Quinter record a 13-5 major decision over Nolan Earles of Preble Shawnee to guarantee himself a spot on the podium.

In his seventh-place match, he pinned Evan Kusmits of Akron Manchester in 1:22.

Hagan pined Austin Hamilton of Coldwater in 2:38 to earn his spot on the podium and won his seventh-place match over Lane Thacke of Lakota by default.

Carson Taylor (113, 44-11) battled back from dropping his opening match in the tournament to finish eighth.

Taylor had a 5-0 win over Brady Carr of Northmor an 8-2 decision over Jonathan Huntsman of Barnesville to earn a spot on the podium.

He lost a 7-0 decision to Stephen Patterson of Waynedale in his seventh-place match.