TMCS to host writer’s camp for grades 3-6

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a Writer’s Camp for grades three through six from June 26 – June 30. The camp will allow participants to participate in a community of writers to enjoy writing and fine-tuning writing skills.

Students will work on individual and group projects. The campers will choose compositions to be included in a professionally printed camp journal. The instructor is Marilee Lake. The cost is $35 for residents and $37 for non-residents and includes one copy of the journal. The camp is located at the TMCS office, located at 3 E. Main St., Tipp City and runs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-noon For more information, registration, and payment, visit tmcomservices.org.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local non-profit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. TMCS provides recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs. For more information on the programs offered at TMCS visit their website at tmcomservices.org.