Troy Police reports

Police log

FRIDAY

-2:55 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 600 block of Floral Avenue.

THURSDAY

-6:10 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1300 block of Trade Square West.

-5:34 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of South Union Street.

-3:50 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 200 block of West Ross Street.

-1:30 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Motel 6 on South Dorset Road.

-1:27 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of Willow Creek Way.

-1:11 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 100 block of North Mulberry Street.

-12:25 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Ernst Concrete on East Dakota Street.

WEDNESDAY

-10:29 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Shell on West Main Street.

-5:14 p.m.: drug possession. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 1300 block of Trade Square West. Paul C. Brown, 23, of West Milton, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

-4:36 p.m.: driving without consent. Officers responded to a report of driving without consent in the 100 block of Hauenstein Court.

-12:45 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Kettering Hospital on West Main Street.

-9:57 a.m.: possession of methamphetamine. Officers conducted a welfare check at Tim Horton’s on West Main Street. Lauren D. Gau, 29, of Troy, was arrested on an active warrant and charged with possession of methamphetamine, selling purchasing or distributing dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.