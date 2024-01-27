TMS, city of Troy to host solar eclipse events

Ranger Vic will showcase his talent in crafting whimsical balloon animals and artistry from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, April 8 during the Eclipse on the Square event hosted by Troy Main Street and the city of Troy. Courtesy | Troy Main Street

TROY — Troy Main Street, in collaboration with the city of Troy, invites the community to join a spectacular two-day celebration in anticipation of the upcoming Total Solar Eclipse phenomenon. Set against the charming backdrop of downtown Troy, this event promises an unforgettable experience of live music, community spirit, and celestial wonders.

Event Details:

● A Night in the Stars: Sunday, April 7, 2024 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

● Eclipse on the Square: Monday, April 8, 2024 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

● Location: Downtown Troy, Ohio

Exciting Lineup:

The festivities kick off at 4:30 p.m. Sunday evening with a dynamic and crowd-pleasing performance by The Hanky Panks. Their 90-minute set is bound to get attendees movin’ and groovin’, setting the stage for the main event.

At 6:30 p.m., the spotlight shifts to the headliner of the evening, sensational 80s cover band, STRANGER. Prepare to be captivated by their electrifying performance as they take center stage, delivering a musical experience that will resonate with attendees long after the last note is played.

Monday afternoon, visitors and community members alike are invited to gather on the square to witness the once-in-a-lifetime celestial phenomenon. Energetic dance band, Party Punch, will keep the party going from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. as sky-gazers watch the partial, then Total Solar Eclipse!

Community Unity and Cosmic Delights!

Beyond the stellar musical lineup, the event offers a unique opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the impending celestial spectacle. With the Total Solar Eclipse phenomenon as the backdrop, this gathering promises not only a visual feast but also a chance to create lasting memories with friends, family, and fellow eclipse enthusiasts. Bringing joy to both young and old alike, Happy the Clown, also known as Ranger Vic, will showcase his talent in crafting whimsical balloon animals and artistry on Monday, April 8th from 12:00-3:00 p.m. providing a perfect blend of laughter and creativity to the fun afternoon.

Various downtown merchants, including establishments such as Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co. and Agave & Rye, are ready and open to cater to your food and beverage requirements. You can expect a diverse array of options from these businesses, ensuring a delightful experience as they extend their services to meet your culinary preferences.

Join Us!

Troy Main Street and the City of Troy, OH, extend a warm invitation to everyone to be a part of this celestial celebration. Whether you’re a music lover, an astronomy enthusiast, or someone simply looking for community bonding, downtown Troy is the place to be that weekend!

The financial support for this event was made possible through generous grants provided by The Troy Foundation and the Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to these organizations for their substantial contributions, which have played a crucial role in making this event a reality.

For more information about this two-day event visit, troymainstreet.org/total-solar-eclipse-2024