Hayner announces 2024 trips

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to announce the “Hayner Hits the Road” trips for 2024. The destinations are:

-New Orleans-April 28-May 4. This 7 day/ 6 night trip features lodging at the Historic Hotel Monteleone, Jazz Luncheon Cruise, 6 dinners including the New Orleans School of Cooking with demonstration, Landry’s & Court of Two Sisters, Houmas House Plantation and Garden Tour, Oak Alley Plantation, Jackson Square, Café du Monde, Garden District Tour, Riverwalk & Jackson Brewery, guided tour of New Orleans and French Quarter.

-Cape Cod-June 9-15. Highlights of this trip feature lodging at the Hyannis Harbor Hotel, 6 breakfasts & dinners, guided tour of Hyannis, including Kennedy Memorial & Main Street, Whale Watching Cruise, Ferry to/from Nantucket Island & Martha’s Vineyard.

-Ride the Rails in West Virginia-July 16-19. This 4 day/3 night trip includes 3 breakfasts & dinners including the Gandy Dancers Dinner Theatre, 2 train rides on the New Tygart Flyer & the Greenbriar Express, Smoke Hole Caverns, Blackwater Falls State Park, West Virginia Railroad Museum & Green Bank Observatory.

-Chicago-October 7-11 features lodging at The Palmer House, 4 breakfast & dinners including Morton’s Steak House, Topo Gigio & Greektown, touring Broadway Show, Navy Pier, Skydeck Observatory, Art Institute of Chicago, Frank Lloyd Wright Home & Studio, Lincoln Park Conservatory, Water Tower Place, Architectural Cruise & guided tour of Chicago.

-Christmas in New York City-December 9-13 features lodging in the heart of Times Square at the Hotel Edison, four breakfasts and dinners including Patsy’s, Tony di Napoli, Hurley’s & The View-a rotating restaurant 48 floors above Times Square, Rockefeller Plaza Tree & 5th Ave. Christmas Lights, Rockettes Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall & backstage tour of Radio City, Broadway Show, Metropolitan Museum of Art, 9/11 Museum & Memorial, guided tour of New York City including Macy’s, Grand Central Station, Central Park and more.

-Day Trip to Indianapolis-September 12 features tour of the James Whitcomb Riley Museum Home, lunch at The Rathskeller German Club and Newfields including the Indianapolis Museum of Art, Fairbanks Park, the Gardens, Lily House & the Elder Greenhouse.

Registration is now open for the 2024 trips. Please visit www.troyhayner.org for additional information, to register and to pay. Each trip is limited to 50 guests, and trips sell-out quickly, so register today. For additional information about the trips, call David at the Hayner, 937-339-0457. The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy, OH 45373. Hours of operation are Monday 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday & Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.