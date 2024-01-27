Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-4:17 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Troy Quick Mart on West Race Street. A male subject was viewed wielding an opened pocket knife; the subject was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and assault.

WEDNESDAY

-3:22 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 8900 block of South State route 202 in Bethel Township.

TUESDAY

-9:01 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Gerry’s Auto Sales on South County Road 25A in Concord Township.

