Tobacco free program to help expectant moms quit

TROY — Miami County Public Health (MCPH) has partnered with the Ohio Department of Health for Baby & Me Tobacco Free program.

Expectant mothers can receive individualized counseling cessation sessions, education, and support from dedicated MCPH staff to quit tobacco and stay smoke-free, according to the MCPH.

Participating moms will be tested with a carbon monoxide monitor at each visit and, upon becoming tobacco-free, qualify for a $25 gift card for diapers and wipes.

“Join us if you’re 36 weeks pregnant or less and either a current tobacco user, quit since becoming pregnant, or quit within three months of becoming pregnant,” said MCPH in a Facebook post. “There are no income restrictions!”

For more information, contact Nikki Mauer at [email protected] or 937-573-3524.

“Let’s ensure a healthy start for you and your baby! #BabyAndMeTobaccoFree #MCPH #KickTheHabit #HealthyStart,” said the post.