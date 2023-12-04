Troy hockey splits two weekend games

Troy’s Brady Smith had one goal and two assists in a 5-2 win over Beavercreek Sunday at Hobart Arena. Troy’s goalie Simon Latif keeps his eye on the puck Sunday against Beavercreek. Troy’s Eli Wenning battles with a Beavercreek player for possession Sunday. Troy’s Ian Francis-Knott scored two goal against Beavercreek Sunday. Troy’s Will Barnes gets ready to take the puck in a face off with Beavercreek Sunday.

TROY — The Troy boys hockey team bounced back from a 4-2 loss to Mason with a 5-2 win over Beavercreek Sunday at Hobart Arena.

Ian Francis-Knott opened the scoring with 11:17 remaining in the opening period on an assists from Brady Smith.

With 4:02 reaining in the first period, Eli Wenning scored off a Brady Smith assist.

Less than a minute later — with 3:09 remaining in the period — Will Barnes scored.

With 1:35 remaining in the first period, the Trojans found the net again.

Ian Francis-Knott picked up his second goal in opening period.

Smith would add a final goal with 7:05 remaining in the third period.