Troy hockey splits two weekend games

TROY — The Troy boys hockey team bounced back from a 4-2 loss to Mason with a 5-2 win over Beavercreek Sunday at Hobart Arena.
Ian Francis-Knott opened the scoring with 11:17 remaining in the opening period on an assists from Brady Smith.
With 4:02 reaining in the first period, Eli Wenning scored off a Brady Smith assist.
Less than a minute later — with 3:09 remaining in the period — Will Barnes scored.
With 1:35 remaining in the first period, the Trojans found the net again.
Ian Francis-Knott picked up his second goal in opening period.
Smith would add a final goal with 7:05 remaining in the third period.