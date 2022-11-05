Township, village residents to vote on levies

SIDNEY — Tuesday’s ballot is light with local issues and doesn’t include contested races for local offices, but residents of Bethel and Washington Townships and the village of Fletcher will have a tax levy on the Nov. 8 ballot to consider.

Tax levies on these residents’ ballots include:

• A proposed replacement tax levy for Bethel Township. The purpose of the levy is for a replacement of a tax for the benefit of Bethel Township for the purpose of current expenses at a rate not exceeding three and eight tenths (3.8) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to thirty-eight cents ($0.38) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.

• A renewal of a tax levy for Washington Township, unincorporated. The purpose of the levy is to provide fire and emergency medical services at a rate not exceeding two (2) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to twenty cents ($0.20) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.

• A proposed replacement and increase tax levy for village of Fletcher. The purpose a replacement of one (1) mill of an existing levy and an increase of fifteen hundredths (.15) mill to constitute a tax for the benefit of village of Fletcher for the purpose of fire protection at a rate not exceeding one and fifteen hundredths (1.15) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to eleven and one-half cents ($0.115) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.

Local candidates who are appearing on the ballot are all unopposed. Those candidates include

County Commissioner, Ted S. Mercer; County Auditor, Matthew W. Gearhardt; and Clerk of Courts, Shawn M. Peeples.