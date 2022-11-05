What you’ll see on the ballot

TROY — The ballot on Nov. 8 will include many different races and issues.

U.S. Senator

Tim Ryan (D)

JD Vance (R)

John Cheng (write-In)

Matthew R. Esh (write-In)

Stephen Faris (write-In)

Shane Hoffman (write-In)

LaShondra Tinsley (write-In)

Governor

Mike DeWine (R) Incumbent

Nan Whaley (D)

Lieutenant Governor

Jon Husted (R)

Cheryl L. Stephens (D)

Ohio Supreme Court Justice

Pat Fischer (R)

Terri Jamison (D)

Ohio Supreme Court Justice

Pat DeWine (R)

Marilyn Zayas (D)

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice

Jennifer Brunner (D)

Sharon Kennedy (R)

Ohio Attorney General

Jeffrey A. Crossman (D)

Dave Yost (R)

Ohio Secretary of State

Chelsea Clark (D)

Frank LaRose (R)

Terpseshore P. Maras (I)

Ohio Treasurer

Scott Schertzer (D)

Robert Sprague (R)

Ohio Auditor

Keith Faber (R)

Taylor Sappington (D)

Member of State Board of Education District 3

Charlotte McGuire

U.S. House of Representative Ohio 8th Congressional District

Warren Davidson (R)

Vanessa Enoch (D)

U.S. House of Representative Ohio 15th Congressional District

Gary Josephson (D)

Mike Carey (R)

Ohio Appellate Court Judge District 2

Mary Kate Huffman (R)

Ohio Appellate Court Judge District 2

Ronald C. Lewis (R)

Ohio Appellate Court Judge District 2

Mike Tucker (R)

Miami

Miami County Commission

Ted S. Mercer (R)

Miami County Auditor

Matthew W. Gearhardt (R)

Miami County Clerk of Courts

Shawn M. Peeples (R)

Ohio Senate District 5

Stephen A. Huffman (R)

Nancy Kiehl (write-In)

Ohio House of Representative District 80

Jena Powell (R)

Melissa VanDyke (write-In)

State and local issues

State Issue 1

To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail.

State issue 2

Prohibit allowing non-electors to vote

City of Tipp City Income Tax Amendment

Moving the two tenths of one percent (0.20%) per annum levy on income originally approved for funding of capital improvements, be allowed to be used for the purposes of providing funding as needed to support general municipal operations or capital projects.

Brown Township

Proposed tax levy (additional – 1.5 mill, 5 years)

Current operating expenses

Bethel Township

Proposed tax levy (replacement – 3.8 mills, 5 years)

Current operating expenses

Washington Township (unincorporated)

Proposed tax levy (renewal – 2 mill, 5 year)

Providing fire and medical services

Brown Township Fire District 1

Proposed tax levy (renewal – 1.5 mill, 5 year)

Providing fire protection

Brown Township Fire District 1

Proposed tax levy (renewal – 1.5 mill, 5 year)

Providing ambulance and emergency medical service

Village of Fletcher

Proposed tax levy (replacement and increase – 1.15 mills, 5 years)

Providing fire protection

Milton-Union Exempted Village School District

Proposed tax levy (renewal -10.9 mills for each $1, or $1.09 per $100, continuing)

Current expenses

Unincorporated areas of Miami County, excluding Newberry Township

Proposed resolution, gas aggregation

To authorize Miami County to aggregate the retail natural gas loads located in unincorporated areas of Miami County to enter into service agreements.

Unincorporated areas of Miami County, excluding Newberry Township

Proposed resolution, electric aggregation

To authorize Miami County to aggregate the retail natural gas loads located in unincorporated areas of Miami County to enter into service agreements.

Local liquor option for Sunday sales in Concord East

Sale of wine, mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor be permitted for sale on Sunday by Long Shots Entertainment L.L.C., dba Long Shots Driving at 2315 S. County Road 25A, Troy, for a D-6 liquor permit.

Local liquor option for Sunday sales in Piqua 1-C/E

Sale of wine and mixed beverages be permitted for sale on Sunday by Godine, L.L.C., (dba Godine Drive Thru) at 608 Weber St., Piqua, for a D-6 liquor permit.