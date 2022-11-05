What you’ll see on the ballot

TROY — The ballot on Nov. 8 will include many different races and issues.
U.S. Senator
Tim Ryan (D)
JD Vance (R)
John Cheng (write-In)
Matthew R. Esh (write-In)
Stephen Faris (write-In)
Shane Hoffman (write-In)
LaShondra Tinsley (write-In)
Governor
Mike DeWine (R) Incumbent
Nan Whaley (D)
Lieutenant Governor
Jon Husted (R)
Cheryl L. Stephens (D)
Ohio Supreme Court Justice
Pat Fischer (R)
Terri Jamison (D)
Ohio Supreme Court Justice
Pat DeWine (R)
Marilyn Zayas (D)
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice
Jennifer Brunner (D)
Sharon Kennedy (R)
Ohio Attorney General
Jeffrey A. Crossman (D)
Dave Yost (R)
Ohio Secretary of State
Chelsea Clark (D)
Frank LaRose (R)
Terpseshore P. Maras (I)
Ohio Treasurer
Scott Schertzer (D)
Robert Sprague (R)
Ohio Auditor
Keith Faber (R)
Taylor Sappington (D)
Member of State Board of Education District 3
Charlotte McGuire
U.S. House of Representative Ohio 8th Congressional District
Warren Davidson (R)
Vanessa Enoch (D)
U.S. House of Representative Ohio 15th Congressional District
Gary Josephson (D)
Mike Carey (R)
Ohio Appellate Court Judge District 2
Mary Kate Huffman (R)
Ohio Appellate Court Judge District 2
Ronald C. Lewis (R)
Ohio Appellate Court Judge District 2
Mike Tucker (R)
Miami
Miami County Commission
Ted S. Mercer (R)
Miami County Auditor
Matthew W. Gearhardt (R)
Miami County Clerk of Courts
Shawn M. Peeples (R)
Ohio Senate District 5
Stephen A. Huffman (R)
Nancy Kiehl (write-In)
Ohio House of Representative District 80
Jena Powell (R)
Melissa VanDyke (write-In)
State and local issues
State Issue 1
To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail.
State issue 2
Prohibit allowing non-electors to vote
City of Tipp City Income Tax Amendment
Moving the two tenths of one percent (0.20%) per annum levy on income originally approved for funding of capital improvements, be allowed to be used for the purposes of providing funding as needed to support general municipal operations or capital projects.
Brown Township
Proposed tax levy (additional – 1.5 mill, 5 years)
Current operating expenses
Bethel Township
Proposed tax levy (replacement – 3.8 mills, 5 years)
Current operating expenses
Washington Township (unincorporated)
Proposed tax levy (renewal – 2 mill, 5 year)
Providing fire and medical services
Brown Township Fire District 1
Proposed tax levy (renewal – 1.5 mill, 5 year)
Providing fire protection
Brown Township Fire District 1
Proposed tax levy (renewal – 1.5 mill, 5 year)
Providing ambulance and emergency medical service
Village of Fletcher
Proposed tax levy (replacement and increase – 1.15 mills, 5 years)
Providing fire protection
Milton-Union Exempted Village School District
Proposed tax levy (renewal -10.9 mills for each $1, or $1.09 per $100, continuing)
Current expenses
Unincorporated areas of Miami County, excluding Newberry Township
Proposed resolution, gas aggregation
To authorize Miami County to aggregate the retail natural gas loads located in unincorporated areas of Miami County to enter into service agreements.
Unincorporated areas of Miami County, excluding Newberry Township
Proposed resolution, electric aggregation
To authorize Miami County to aggregate the retail natural gas loads located in unincorporated areas of Miami County to enter into service agreements.
Local liquor option for Sunday sales in Concord East
Sale of wine, mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor be permitted for sale on Sunday by Long Shots Entertainment L.L.C., dba Long Shots Driving at 2315 S. County Road 25A, Troy, for a D-6 liquor permit.
Local liquor option for Sunday sales in Piqua 1-C/E
Sale of wine and mixed beverages be permitted for sale on Sunday by Godine, L.L.C., (dba Godine Drive Thru) at 608 Weber St., Piqua, for a D-6 liquor permit.