Thanks Piqua Halloween Parade sponsors, volunteers

To the editor:

The Kiwanis Club of Piqua would like to thank everyone who participated in and supported this year’s 66th annual Halloween Parade. Joe Thomas Jr. begun the parade in 1956 and it has been an event that Piqua families and community look forward to each year. We had a wonderful turnout of participants this year and were amazed at the creativity and uniqueness of costumes. Congratulations to each of the participants and winners!

Special thanks also go out to the following for their help in making sure the parade is a continued success: Park National Bank (donated Grand Prize), Mike Ullery, Mainstreet Piqua, City of Piqua, Readmore’s Hallmark, Ayden Healthcare, Diane Mengos of St. Boniface/St. Mary Parishes, Piqua Police Department, Piqua Fire Department, Miami County Sheriff’s Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jeanie Bates, PHS Key Club, PJHS Builders Club, Pride of Piqua Marching Band, Aaron and Niki Watson and Kiwanians and their family members.

We look forward to next year’s event – October 25, 2023!

Kelly Meckstroth

Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Parade Chairperson