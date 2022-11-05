Thanks for road improvements

To the editor:

Thank you county workers for the improvement on Kessler Fredrick Road.

It looks like a pretty ribbon with the new blacktop, clear lines on the sides and the gravel packed down. Also the culvert that goes under the road to divert rain water is a big improvement, right in front of our property.

Now we just have to watch the speed as we live between two hills and it gets real hairy to get out of our lane. It would help to have a “hidden driveway” sign put up, especially to the south of our driveway.

Thanks again for your hard work in doing this “much needed improvement.”

Jean Hoover

Troy