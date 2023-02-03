TPD accepts Crown Equipment Co. donation

TROY — Crown Equipment Corporation, 1050 S. Dorset Road, Troy, made a $500 donation to the Troy Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3.

The check was presented to Police Chief Shawn McKinney and School Resource Officers Tracy Long by Scott Thornell, Crown Equipment Co. operations manager.

According to McKinney and Long, the donation from Crown Equipment Co. is being used to help support multiple programs in Troy. It will help the department fund DARE graduation pizza parties, DARE T-shirts and equipment for programs like Safety Town, Be a Better Biker and the department’s CSI Camp.

Safety Town is a summer program that teaches students in pre-K who are going into kindergarten in the next school year about topics like train and bus safety, pedestrian safety and fire safety. The Be a Better Biker program does not teach kids how to ride a bike but how to safely ride in town by obeying traffic and pedestrian laws. Troy Police Department’s CSI Camp allows kids to get to know police officers and understand what they do, the campers even get to collect evidence from their own “crime scene.”

“I’ve been fortunate enough that Crown gave me a checkbook for donations for the next year. It’s one of those things where we’re just getting invested into the community. We’ve been here for right at 10 years,” said Thornell. “Our number one focus is, obviously, to support great causes … Crown is continuing to grow, we want to get invested in the community.”