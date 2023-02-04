Troy boys basketball team evens up MVL with win over Tippecanoe

TROY — The Trojan Activity Center was “Rockin’” Friday night.

And the Troy and Tippecanoe boys basketball team did not disappoint.

The Red Devils were looking to take a two-game lead in the MVL standings, while Troy was looking to gain a share of the lead.

And Hollis Terrell put a exclamation point on Troy’s 46-39 win over Tipp with two dunks in the final 10 seconds.

“This is an unbelievable feeling,” Terrell said. “I can’t even fathom it. I had a lot of family here (for Senior Night). I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Troy improved to 16-4 overall and 15-1 in the MVL with the win. The Trojans host Stebbins Tuesday and play at Piqua Friday.

“We talked about it during the week,” Troy coach Mark Hess said. “That if everybody bought in to what we were doing, we were going to be fine. It was another great team effort.

Tipp dropped to 17-2 and 14-1 with the loss.

The Red Devils will be right back at it Saturday against Xenia.

“The thing is, that game is just as important as this one,” Tippecanoe coach Brock Moon said. “It might not seem like it right now. But, we have Senior Night with Xenia and we need to win that game.”

It was a game that Troy led from the start.

The Trojans were up 8-6, 21-17 and 33-27 at the quarter breaks.

“You know Hollis (Terrell made some big shots for us),” Hess said. “I thought we did a much better job on defense tonight than we did against Xenia.”

Particularly Nick Prince.

Prince had the tough assignment of guarding Stanley Clyne, the second leading scorer in the MVL.

Clyne had scored 31 in Tipp’s 56-51 win over Troy earlier this season, but Prince battled with him all night and held him to 13 points.

“I really thought that was the key,” Hess said. “Everybody talks about Nick’s offense, but he is a great defensive player and he showed that tonight.”

Terrell agreed.

“Nick just played great defense all night,” Terrell said.

Tipp wouldn’t go away and got as close three twice.

Evan Manes hit a three to open the fourth quarter and Jackson Smith had a basket with 1:42 to go in the game to get Tipp within 48-45.

“We could just never catch up,” Moon said. “We had a three at one point to tie the game. But, give Troy credit. They made the free throws at the end.”

Isaac Phillips and Noah Davis hit two free throws each to open the lead up to 42-35 and Troy held on from there.

“They came at us with the run and jump,” Hess said. “We got a little rattled, but we settled down.”

Then Terrell punctuated the win with two dunks in the final 10 seconds, receiving a technical on the first one for hanging on the rim.

“I didn’t like that first one so much,” Hess said with a smile. “But, Hollis (Terrell) is a great kid. He came in to the locker room and apologized to me right away and he made a lot of plays for us tonight.”

The second came just before the buzzer and Terrell said there was no thought to let the clock run out.

“They were talking on social media all week,” Terrell said referring to Tippecanoe. “They had a National Hate Troy Week this week. I never gave it a thought (to not dunk the ball).”

Terrell led Troy with 14 points and five rebounds.

Phillips had seven points and five rebounds and Davis and Kellen Miller scored seven points each.

Prince added six points.

Clyne had 13 points and six rebounds for Tippecanoe and Smith added seven points and five rebounds.

Manes scored six points and Liam Poronsky added five points.

Troy was 17 of 37 from the floor for 45 percent and seven of eight from the line for 88 percent.

Tipp was 11 of 37 from the floor for 30 percent and 15 of 19 from the line for 79 percent.

Troy won the battle of the boards 22-17 and had 10 turnovers to Tipp’s eight.

“I just couldn’t ask for anything better than this,” Terrell said.

After a night where the Trojan Activity Center was loud and fans were treated to a game that lived up to its billing.

