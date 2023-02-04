Weekend Boys Basketball Roundup

GREENVILLE — The Piqua boys basketball team fought off an upset bid from Greenville to win 54-46 Friday night in MVL action.

Piqua improved to 15-5 overall and 11-5 in the MVL.

Piqua led 11-6, 22-17 and 36-27 at the quarter breaks.

Troy Christian 53,

Lehman 52 OT

TROY — The Troy Christian boys basketball team escaped the Eagles Nest with an overtime win to maintain a share of first in the TRC.

Troy Christian improved to 17-3 overall and 12-1 in the TRC, while Lehman dropped to 13-7 overall and 7-6 in the TRC.

Lehman jumped out to a 18-12 first quarter lead, but Troy Christian went in front 28-26 at halftime and led 37-36 after three quarters.

The game was tied at 47 at the end of regulation.

Parker Penrod led the Eagles with 19 points.

Christian Brusman scored 12 and Parker Penrod added eight points.

Justin Chapman had a double-double for Lehman with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Turner Lachey scored 14 points and Daniel Carlisle added nine points.

Miami East 65,

Bethel 40

BRANDT — The Miami East boys basketball team led from the start to maintain a share of first in the TRC.

The Vikings improved to 19-2 overall and 12-1 in the TRC, while the Bees dropped to 7-14 overall and 4-9 in the TRC.

East led 19-11, 35-22 and 52-33 at the quarter breaks.

Wes Enis had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Vikings.

Jacob Roeth scored 17 points and Bryce Haught had 12 points and six rebounds.

Connor Apple had six points and seven assists and Andrew Crane had six points and six assists.

Covington 67,

Riverside 60

COVINGTON — The Covington boys basketball team got a career game from Bryson Hite to get its first TRC win of the season Friday night.

The Buccs improved to 6-15 overall and 1-12 in the TRC.

Covington led 14-7, 34-24 and 52-43 at the quarter breaks.

Hite scored 27 points and Britton Miller added 20 points.

Tanner Palsgrove scored nine points and Brogen Angle added seven points.

Northridge 63,

Milton-Union 40

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys basketball team dropped a TRC game Friday night.

The Bulldogs are 10-10 overall and 6-7 in the TRC.

Northridge led 11-2, 30-20 and 47-31 at the quarter breaks.

Connor Yates had a double-double for Milton-Union with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Tyler Kress scored nine points and Gavin Guess added eight points.

Braden Schaurer added three assists.

Newton 49,

Arcanum 40

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys basketball team improved to 10-10 overall and 6-4 in the WOAC with a win Friday night.

Newton led 11-8, 17-14 and 34-29 at the quarter breaks.

Harold Oburn had 14 of his 17 points in the second half to lead the Indians.

Quinn Peters scored eight of his 12 points in the second half and Max Newhouse had eight points.

Hudson Montgomery added six points.

Bradford 62,

TV South 57

BRADFORD — The Bradford boys basketball team got a home win in WOAC action Friday night.

The Railroaders improved to 11-8 overall and 7-3 in the WOAC.

Bradford led 17-12 after one quarter, but trailed 39-35 at halftime and 52-50 after three quarters.