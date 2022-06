Triplets Aaron, Ethan, and Isaac Waters on their first day of kindergarten, top, at Nicklin Learning Center, and on their graduation from Piqua High School on Friday. The Piqua Class of 2022 began kindergarten with two sets of triplets and 11 sets of twins. On Friday, the Waters triplets and seven sets of twins completed their journey at Piqua City Schools. The boys are the sons of Jason and Terri Waters.