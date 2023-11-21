Troy Barber Shop holds annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive

Edison State Community College Basketball team members Devonte Curry, left, Jesse Dixon, center, and Tyler Worthington, right, help advertise the Troy Barber Shop’s annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive held on Sunday, Nov. 19. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Members of the Edison State Community College Basketball program help distribute free Thanksgiving meals at the Troy Barber Shop on Sunday, Nov. 19, during the shop’s annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today

By Matt Clevenger

TROY — Members of the Edison State Community College Basketball program helped distribute free Thanksgiving dinners at the Troy Barber Shop on Sunday, Nov. 19, during the shop’s annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive.

“We just like giving back to the community,” Troy Barber Shop owner Brandon Crumes said. “Community is what keeps us going here at the barbershop, and it’s only right if we give back.”

Approximately 25 members of the Edison State Basketball program participated in the Turkey Drive, helping to distribute turkeys, sweet potatoes and other ingredients for Thanksgiving meals. Over 130 meals were distributed this year.

“This is the biggest year yet,” Crumes said.

Additional sponsors for this year’s Turkey Drive include Shively Trucking, BD Photography, Indi Soap, Miami Valley Protections, Blue Vase Hunters/Lion Chasers, Hayner Distilling Co., Sunset Meat Market, Redberry, LaFiesta Express, Erwin Chrysler, R & J Promotions, Walmart, Paul Sherry, NN Athletics and Kaiser Trucking.

The Troy Barber Shop is located at 502 W. Main St. Crumes purchased the barbershop five years ago, and has organized the annual Turkey Drive every year since then.

“We’ve been doing this for the past five year now,” he said. “I just feel like it’s the right thing to do.”

“God put it on my heart to do this,” Crumes said. “We’re just blessed to have good people who come into the barber shop, to support everything we try to do here.”