Troy baseball gets 10 inning win over Vandalia-Butler; Friday Diamond Roundup

VANDALIA — It was another marathon game between Vandalia-Butler and Troy at Butler High School Friday.

For the second straight year, the game went extra innings with Troy coming out on top 5-2.

The win improved Troy to 8-4 overall and 7-1 in the MVL, leaving Troy and Tippecanoe both with one loss in the conference.

Butler dropped to 8-3 overall and 4-2 in the MVL.

Hayden Frey scored three of Troy’s five runs and was 2-for-4 at the plate.

Connor Hutchinson was 2-for-3 with a double, Eli Donnan had a double and two RBIs and Caleb Akins doubled.

Frey, Jacob Lucas and Trayce Mercer combined on a 10-hitter, striking out 16 and walking four.

Troy will host Butler on Monday.

Tippecanoe 10,

Greenville 0

GREENVILLE — Peyton Schultz pitched a complete game shutout as the Red Devils won on the road in six innings.

Tippecanoe is 5-5 overall and 4-1 in the MVL and Greenville is 5-2 overall and 5-2 in the MVL.

Piqua 16,

West Carollton 1

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team scored 15 runs in the home first at Hardman Field and cruised to the win Friday in MVL action.

Piqua is now 6-4 overall and 5-2 in the MVL.

Miami East 3,

Bradford 0

BRADFORD — The Miami East baseball team picked up a road win in non-conference play Friday.

For Bradford, Owen Canan was 3-for-4 with a double.

Landon Wills was 2-for-4 with a triple and Garrett Trevino had a double.

Landon Monnin pitched a five-hitter, striking out five and walking three.

SOFTBALL

Greenville 8,

Tippecanoe 1

GREENVILLE — The Greenville softball team is now the only unbeaten in MVL softball play.

Tippecanoe dropped to 11-3 overall and 8-1 in the MVL.

Covington 6,

Arcanum 1

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team got a big win for the third straight day Friday.

The Buccs improved to 10-2 overall as Erika Gostomsky pitched a six-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

She helped herself at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double.

Maggie Anderson was 3-for-4, Mara Newhouse had a home run and three RBIs, Meg Rogers homered and Nigella Reck was 2-for-4.

Tri-Village 13,

Newton 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team dropped a WOAC game in six innings.