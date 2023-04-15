Troy baseball gets 10 inning win over Vandalia-Butler; Friday Diamond Roundup

VANDALIA — It was another marathon game between Vandalia-Butler and Troy at Butler High School Friday.
For the second straight year, the game went extra innings with Troy coming out on top 5-2.
The win improved Troy to 8-4 overall and 7-1 in the MVL, leaving Troy and Tippecanoe both with one loss in the conference.
Butler dropped to 8-3 overall and 4-2 in the MVL.
Hayden Frey scored three of Troy’s five runs and was 2-for-4 at the plate.
Connor Hutchinson was 2-for-3 with a double, Eli Donnan had a double and two RBIs and Caleb Akins doubled.
Frey, Jacob Lucas and Trayce Mercer combined on a 10-hitter, striking out 16 and walking four.
Troy will host Butler on Monday.
Tippecanoe 10,
Greenville 0
GREENVILLE — Peyton Schultz pitched a complete game shutout as the Red Devils won on the road in six innings.
Tippecanoe is 5-5 overall and 4-1 in the MVL and Greenville is 5-2 overall and 5-2 in the MVL.
Piqua 16,
West Carollton 1
PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team scored 15 runs in the home first at Hardman Field and cruised to the win Friday in MVL action.
Piqua is now 6-4 overall and 5-2 in the MVL.
Miami East 3,
Bradford 0
BRADFORD — The Miami East baseball team picked up a road win in non-conference play Friday.
For Bradford, Owen Canan was 3-for-4 with a double.
Landon Wills was 2-for-4 with a triple and Garrett Trevino had a double.
Landon Monnin pitched a five-hitter, striking out five and walking three.
SOFTBALL
Greenville 8,
Tippecanoe 1
GREENVILLE — The Greenville softball team is now the only unbeaten in MVL softball play.
Tippecanoe dropped to 11-3 overall and 8-1 in the MVL.
Covington 6,
Arcanum 1
COVINGTON — The Covington softball team got a big win for the third straight day Friday.
The Buccs improved to 10-2 overall as Erika Gostomsky pitched a six-hitter, striking out six and walking one.
She helped herself at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double.
Maggie Anderson was 3-for-4, Mara Newhouse had a home run and three RBIs, Meg Rogers homered and Nigella Reck was 2-for-4.
Tri-Village 13,
Newton 0
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team dropped a WOAC game in six innings.