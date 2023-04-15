Troy celebrates Arbor Day, April 26

TROY — The City Beautification Committee will hold the annual Arbor Day Celebration on Wednesday, April 26, at 10 a.m. at Community Park. A Princeton Elm tree will be planted in honor of Mr. Ron Erwin. The public is welcome to attend.

Each year, the City Beautification Committee plants a tree in recognition of individuals who have made a positive impact in the Troy community, and celebrates the history of Troy’s forestry programs. The City of Troy was named a 2022 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective city forest management. This marks the 37th consecutive year that the city has received the title.