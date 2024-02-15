Troy BOE approves property exchange

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TROY — Members of the Troy City Schools Board of Education have approved a property exchange with the city of Troy that will give the district two properties needed for upcoming building construction.

Board of Education members approved a memorandum of understanding with the Troy Board of Park Commissioners and the city of Troy regarding the property trade during their regularly scheduled meeting held on Monday, Feb. 12.

“This is the swap of property that gives us the parcels that are adjacent to Cookson and Hook, which would allow us to move forward with our building project,” Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper said. “In return, we are swapping essentially an equal number of acres from school sites that we will not be using anymore.”

“This goes back to our conversations that began with the city back in 2020,” he said. “We appreciate their cooperation; they’ve been great to work with.”

In other business, board members also voted to adopt a resolution authorizing the district’s membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for 2024-2025.

Board members also discussed plans for the formation of sub-committees to handle several specific areas of the upcoming school building project, including redistricting and a historical/naming committee.

“I would really like to have a special committee for teachers and people like that, who work at those buildings,” board member Sarah Davis said.

“We will definitely make sure that we are making presentations to our building staff and walking them through the plans, leaving plans with them and getting their feedback,” Piper said.

“The feedback from staff will be invaluable,” he said.

Board members also discussed the upcoming selection of an architect for the building project. The board will hold a pre-interview meeting with a narrowed-down list of candidates during the last week of February, board member Ben Redick said, followed by interviews during the first or second week of March.

“March 8 is when there will be a selection made,” Redick said.