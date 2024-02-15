APAC presents Fairytales on Ice: Peter Pan

TROY – Fairytales on Ice: Peter Pan comes skating into the Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) on Saturday, March 2, at 7 p.m., for the 10th performance of the 2023-24 season.

Fairytales on Ice: Peter Pan tells the classic J.M. Barrie tale of a young boy who refuses to grow up. Take a magical journey with Peter Pan, Wendy, Tinkerbell, and all their friends to Neverland, where the Darling children learn to fly, encounter an island full of quirky characters, engage in awesome adventures, defeat the evil Captain Hook, and find themselves changed forever, prompts a press release from the APAC. A delightful bounty of pirates, daring swordfights, and fantastical make-believe, Peter Pan is a story filled with magic, delight, and just a sprinkling of fairy dust. Prepare to be mesmerized by world-class pro champion ice skaters, live singing, and cirque artists from all ends of the globe as they spin through show-stopping sets, bedazzling costumes, and enchanting effects that are sure to delight and excite the entire family.

Fairytales on Ice is a family-friendly staged ice show from Ice Creative Entertainment (I.C.E.), a world leader where theatrics meet professional athleticism. I.C.E. was founded in 2011 by Alex Wilfand, an Olympic-level ice skater and choreographer who, after training for 13 years, joined the ranks of world and professional athletes, touring the world as a featured performer on Disney on Ice. When not performing, Wilfand has worked for some of the top entertainment organizations in the world, including Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Creative Events, and Tokyo Disneyland. He has served as Artistic Director of Penguin Entertainment and Chairman of U.S. Theatrical Skating.

Wilfand’s leadership, entertainment savvy, and creative energy have led I.C.E. into successful partnerships with the Walt Disney Company, Dubai Parks & Resorts, Alessia Cara, Tokyo Disneyland, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Marriott Hotels, and Dolly Parton Entertainment, to name just a few. Since 2011, I.C.E. has grown into an international entertainment powerhouse with one goal: to create once-in-a-lifetime performances that generate lasting memories for audiences worldwide.

Fairytales on Ice: Peter Pan at the APAC promises to bring that goal to life with a delightful performance perfect for audiences of all ages. The APAC and I.C.E. invite the greater Miami Valley to bring their imagination and sense of adventure and experience this one-of-a-kind ice spectacular this March.

Tickets to the event begin at $20 and can be ordered in one of three ways: online at www.etix.com/ticket/v/21323, by calling the APAC Box Office at 937- 418-8392, or by visiting the APAC Box Office in person at 500 S. Dorset Road, Tuesday to Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

Please Note: APAC does not allocate tickets or authorize any other ticket seller, service, broker, or agent to sell tickets to APAC events. If you purchase tickets from anyone other than Arbogast Performing Arts Center (via etix.com), please check the seller’s credibility and examine tickets carefully for authenticity before buying. To avoid potential ticketing issues, including overpricing, purchase tickets only from the Arbogast Performing Arts Center online (via etix.com), in person at the APAC Box Office, or by phone at 937-418-8392.

For more information, to order tickets to any APAC performances, or to become an APAC Season Member, call the Box Office at 937- 418-8392, visit the APAC in person, or visit online at www.arbogastpac.com.