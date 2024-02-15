Tuesday Boys Basketball Roundup

Miami East freshman Ty Rohrer scored 25 points to lead the Vikings to a win over Covington Tuesday night at Covington. Covington’s Bryson Hite shoots the ball against Miami East Tuesday night. Miami East’s Jacob Roeth reaches for the ball against Covington’s Gunner Kimmel Tuesday night.

COVINGTON — The Miami East boys basketball team used a fast start to top Covington in TRC action Tuesday night.

The Vikings jumped out to a 25-4 lead after one quarter and never looked back.

East led 43-21 at halftime and 53-36 after three quarters.

Freshman Ty Rohrer had a career game for the Vikings, with 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocked shots.

Jacob Roeth had 17 points, nine assists and four steals and Devon Abshire had eight points and eight rebounds.

Kamden Wolfe had seven points and nine rebounds and Connor Apple scored eight points.

Bryson Hite poured in 19 points for Covington in his final game in the Covington gym.

Connor Humphrey added 12 points and Gunner Kimmel scored six points.

Troy Christian 70,

Bethel 34

BRANDT — The Troy Christian boys basketball team — who had already clinched the TRC title — cruised to a win on the road Tuesday and remained unbeaten in conference play.

The Eagles led 18-8, 40-18 and 58-22 at the quarter breaks.

Frank Rupnik had 19 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots for Troy Christian.

Parker Penrod had 16 points and five rebounds and Alex Free added 14 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Christian Brusman had eight points and three assists and Riston Taylor had three assists.

Riverside 59,

Milton-Union 44

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys basketball team dropped a home game Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs led 8-7 after one quarter, but trailed 16-13 at halftime and 38-27 after three quarters.

Zach Lovin had 17 points and four assists and Braden Schaurer had 10 points and three assists.

Wyatt Kimmel had nine points and three steals, Tyler Combs had six rebounds and Titus Copp had three steals.

Northridge 47,

Lehman Catholic 45

DAYTON — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team suffered a second straight close loss Tuesday night.

The Cavaliers led 10-6, 21-20 and 34-32 at the quarter breaks.

CJ Olding led Lehman with 15 points.

Shane Frantz had 13 points and eight rebounds and Donovan O’Leary had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Newton 55,

Catholic Central 22

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys basketball team cruised to a home win Tuesday night.

The Indians led 13-7, 28-17 and 45-28 at the quarter breaks.

Quinn Peters led Newton with 19 points.

Luke Cornett added 10 points and Ty Schauer and Max Newhouse scored six points each.

