Troy BOE discusses freshman focus program

TROY — Members of the Troy City Schools Board of Education discussed Troy High School’s freshman focus program during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, after a presentation from five high school seniors who participated in this year’s activities.

“I’m proud to have five seniors here with us,” Troy High School Principal Dave Dilbone said. “These students were recommended to me by teachers and counselors for our Freshman Focus.”

Freshman Focus is a special orientation held on the first day of school each year, when only ninth-graders are in the building. The program includes tours of the high school, a pep rally and a presentation by a panel of senior students.

“We talked to all the freshmen about different things,” high school senior Connor Moeller said. “We really wanted to make sure the freshmen were comfortable.”

“I think that helped a lot,” said senior Hannah Duff. “It took us many mistakes and many problems to figure out all of these good tips and tricks.”

Students on the panel each discussed different points, including class scheduling, how to handle lockers and how to get along with students in higher grades.

“I talked about challenging yourself, with taking tough classes,” senior Kara Steinke said. “I also talked about how important it is to learn how to study. That is something I wish I were taught as a freshman.”

Senior Sophia Walker, who also attends the Upper Valley Career Center, discussed high school scheduling.

“It’s really just making your schedule work for you, and enjoying school,” Walker said. “Especially at the Career Center, it’s a lot different than your normal high school schedule.”

“I feel like that is very beneficial for a lot of students, because they can’t sit there at a desk all day long,” she said.

“I spoke about how to make the most of your high school experience,” senior Hallie Frigge said. “I also talked about our school spirit.”

“Student government puts on spirit weeks throughout the year,” Frigge said. “Currently, we’re doing Christmas Spirit Week, so tomorrow we’re all wearing Christmas socks and Christmas hats.”

“It was a great day,” Dilbone said.

“I think it’s amazing that you guys dedicated your off day to help other students,” Board President Sue Borchers said. “I think that says a lot for the integrity of our school and our students.”

In other business, Board members also scheduled the board’s annual organizational meeting for 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. Board President Sue Borchers was nominated to serve as President Pro Tempore during the meeting.

Board members also held a moment of silence in honor Thomas Hawkins, age 74, of Troy, who passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6. A 1966 graduate of Troy High School, Hawkins also worked for 30 years as a science teacher at Troy High School.

Board members went on to approve a varsity baseball trip to Emerson, Georgia from April 2, 2023, to April 6, 2023, and the acceptance of several donations including a $9,500 contribution from the Miami County Foundation for the anatomy in clay project at Troy High School.

“I want to say thank you to the Miami County Foundation,” Borchers said.

Board members also expressed their appreciation for the Kiwanis Club, which donates coats for students in need.

“They’re always very generous, and they do a lot of nice things,” Assistant Superintendent Dr. Michael Moore said. “They’re a very sincere group; they want to help kids. We’re very appreciative of what they do.”

“For the kids that get those coats it’s priceless, especially at this time of year” district Superintendent Chris Piper said.

Board members also voted to accept a letter of retirement from high school English teacher Julia Watson, effective at the end of the year.

“She is a phenomenal teacher in every single way,” Board Vice-President Michael Ham said.

“There are many students who talk about how tough she is, but come out of that class saying ‘that’s one of the best classes I’ve ever taken,” Borchers said. “She’s tough, but boy she’s good. She will be very much missed.”

Board members’ next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education Office located at 500 N. Market St.