PIQUA — The Newton girls bowling team improved to 3-3 with a 1,454-1,262 win over Ansonia Monday at Break Point Entertainment.

Alyssa Hampton led Newton with games of 186 and 169.

Haley Caldwell rolled games of 116 and 109 and Bre McClish had games of 127 and 85.

Marissa Schleintz rolled a 143, Gisele Michaels had a 114, Rachel Hix rolled a 109 and Vivien Clark added a 104.

The Indians had baker games of 89 and 103.