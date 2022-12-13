Troy Schools cancel bus routes

TROY — Staffing shortages due to influenza caused the Troy City Schools to cancel bus services for two morning routes on Monday, Dec. 12.

“This morning we were just short-staffed, unfortunately,” district Superintendent Chris Piper said. “The notice came out way later than we’d like it to come out; we’d like to have people know much sooner than that.”

“All we can do is apologize for that late notice and try to keep working at it,” Piper said.

One high school morning route and one elementary school morning route were canceled. Afternoon routes were not affected.

“As far as I know, they’re back to normal,” Piper said. “I think that we should be OK for tomorrow.”

A recent outbreak of influenza caused Monday’s cancellations, but finding enough qualified bus drivers has also become a challenge for Troy City Schools and other local districts in recent years.

“It’s unfortunate, but finding bus drivers continues to be a hard thing to do,” Piper said. “

“It’s a tough job,” he said. “Part of the problem is that if someone wants to work, it takes months to get trained, certified and licensed. It’s a process.”

The district is actively seeking more drivers, and anyone interested is encouraged to contact the district by phone or email.

“We have openings posted for full-time mornings, if you can only work in the morning, or if you can only work in the afternoon,” Mark Barhorst said. “We’ll work with you.”

“We are always hiring more drivers,” Piper said.

The influenza outbreak is also causing the district to face staffing shortages in other areas.

“We have a lot of kids, teachers and other staff members out right now,” Piper said. “It’s everywhere.”

“There have been a considerable number of staff absences,” Piper said. “So far, we’ve been able to cover those; teachers pitch-in and lose a planning period, or guidance counselors or other aids step in.”

“It is all hands on deck right now,” Piper said.