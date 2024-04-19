Troy BOE OKs 8th grade trip

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy City Schools Board of Education heard about several donations to the district and approved the eighth-grade trip during its meeting on Tuesday, April 9.

In his report to the board, Superintendent Chris Piper reported the board had so far in April received $3,315.07 and a total for the fiscal year to date of $195,705.16 in donations.

Among the April donations received were one cap and two red gowns to be used as needed from Sallie Schoettmer; $1,500 from the Troy Junior Basketball Association to Troy High School for the Randy Hile Scholarship Fund; $494.50 from Kroger to Van Cleve Sixth Grade Building to be used as needed; $500 from Meijer to Van Cleve Sixth Grade Building for Trojan Way; $250 from Troy Music Boosters to Troy High School for the Kyle R. DeVilbiss Memorial Scholarship Fund; $250 from Troy Music Boosters for the Andrea Brown Memorial Scholarship Fund; $290.57 from Chipotle to Troy High School to be used as needed and $30 that was anonymously donated to Troy High School to be used for seniors.

It was noted the quality of the education of the present and future students of the Troy City Schools would be seriously and adversely affected without the generous, voluntary donation of property, material, money and effort from many members of the school district community. The board approved sending letters of thanks to those who donated on behalf of Troy City Schools.

In other action, the board approved the eighth-grade trip to Washington, D.C. and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. The trip is scheduled for May 13-17, 2024.

The board also heard a presentation by Heywood Elementary School about the second grade Kindness Project and heard from Michael Moore about student wellness and success funds.

The then board went into executive session to discuss personnel matters during the meeting.

Next the board accepted the following resignations during their meeting, including Lauren Ashby, intervention specialist, Forest, effective May 31; Tanner Herman, substitute teacher, effective March 18; Sean Hunn, bus driver, transportation, effective April, 13; Kristina Hunter, substitute teacher, effective March 22; Bethany Luciano, substitute teacher, effective April 5; Sharon Rowers, classified substitute, effective March 11; Jonathon Sloan, second shift custodian – float, district, effective March 22; Jana Vance, educational aide, Forest, effective April 30; Raymond Paul Wisden, physical education teacher, high school, effective May 31.

The following leaves of absence were approved by the board including Andrea Becker, sabbatical leave of absence for the 2024-2025 school year; Haley DePoy, request an unpaid child-rearing absence to begin when all sick and personal leave days are exhausted until the end of the 2023-2024 school year and Madison McCoy, request an unpaid child-rearing leave of absence to begin after eight weeks of paid maternity leave is used until estimated return date of Nov. 1.

The Board also approved the following:

• Employments including Tiffiny Peltier, St. Patrick’s School, auxiliary funds clerk, $15 per hour, one hour daily, 198 days per year for the 2024-2025 school year.

• The hiring of certified substitutes at $135 per day and substitute athletic workers for the 2023-2024 school year contingent upon proper certification and criminal record report. They include Youngmi Adkins; Stacy Dickman and Sherman Thompson.

• The hiring of Crystal Howes, Classified Substitute, Step 1, contingent on proper certification and criminal record report.

• The multiple one year, four year and continuing contracts and non-renewals.

• Retroactively approved purchase orders for US Green Building Council, $6,800; World’s Finest Chocolate, $11,769; Spin Art USA, $1,000 and Uline, $116.47 for a total of $19,685.47.

The next meeting of the Board will be on May 13.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.